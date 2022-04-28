Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

TU stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. TELUS has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,934,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 77,177 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,468,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

