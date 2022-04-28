Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Watsco, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.38. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

WSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.29.

Shares of WSO opened at $281.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.77. Watsco has a one year low of $252.50 and a one year high of $318.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.02 and its 200-day moving average is $292.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 45,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

