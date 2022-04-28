Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) in the last few weeks:

4/13/2022 – NanoString Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – NanoString Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $37.00.

4/13/2022 – NanoString Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $65.00 to $50.00.

4/13/2022 – NanoString Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $50.00.

4/13/2022 – NanoString Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $35.00.

3/31/2022 – NanoString Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – NanoString Technologies is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2022 – NanoString Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

3/2/2022 – NanoString Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – NanoString Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $51.00.

NSTG stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $900.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $81.89.

Get NanoString Technologies Inc alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $58,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $239,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,601,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 469,839 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.