Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE: NEX) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2022 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

4/13/2022 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $11.60. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $12.00.

3/31/2022 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

3/4/2022 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $7.70 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – NexTier Oilfield Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NEX opened at $10.43 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $11.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 2.42.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

