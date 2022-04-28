Research Analysts Set Expectations for Atmos Energy Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Atmos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.35.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.06 on Thursday. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

