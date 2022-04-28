Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kinetik Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinetik in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KNTK. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

Kinetik stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.89. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.96%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

