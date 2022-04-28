Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.54. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

