Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter.

TSE RFP opened at C$17.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.51. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$12.65 and a 12 month high of C$21.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.63.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

