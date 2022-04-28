Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.29. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 3.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RFP shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

In other news, Director Suzanne Blanchet bought 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $104,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products (Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

