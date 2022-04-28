Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Raised to GBX 46 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 44 ($0.56) to GBX 46 ($0.59) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 136.10% from the company’s current price.

LON:RSG opened at GBX 19.48 ($0.25) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £215.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.40. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 36.18 ($0.46).

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

