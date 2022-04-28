Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Raised to GBX 46 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 44 ($0.56) to GBX 46 ($0.59) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 136.10% from the company’s current price.
LON:RSG opened at GBX 19.48 ($0.25) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £215.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.40. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 36.18 ($0.46).
