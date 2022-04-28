Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Retail Opportunity Investments has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Retail Opportunity Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 144.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,269,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,471,000 after purchasing an additional 835,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,559 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,311.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 257,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 247,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 588,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 236,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

