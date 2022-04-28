Reviewing Catcha Investment (CHAA) and The Competition

Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA – Get Rating) is one of 682 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Catcha Investment to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Catcha Investment alerts:

This table compares Catcha Investment and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Catcha Investment N/A $10.94 million 16.64 Catcha Investment Competitors $1.23 billion $71.90 million -18.84

Catcha Investment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Catcha Investment. Catcha Investment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Catcha Investment and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catcha Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Catcha Investment Competitors 175 680 959 20 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 76.66%. Given Catcha Investment’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Catcha Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Catcha Investment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catcha Investment N/A -154.25% 3.63% Catcha Investment Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Catcha Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Catcha Investment peers beat Catcha Investment on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Catcha Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Catcha Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catcha Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.