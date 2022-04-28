Reviewing Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO)

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enVVeno Medical N/A -33.67% -32.36% Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Sight Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enVVeno Medical $30,000.00 1,452.07 -$16.53 million N/A N/A Sight Sciences $48.96 million 6.86 -$62.96 million N/A N/A

enVVeno Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sight Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for enVVeno Medical and Sight Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Sight Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sight Sciences has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 360.34%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.0% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats enVVeno Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enVVeno Medical (Get Rating)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.

About Sight Sciences (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

