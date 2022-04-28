Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

RVLV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

RVLV opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 64,003 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $3,471,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

