Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

RVLV has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $59.14. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.31.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,464.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 117,304 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

