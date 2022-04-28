ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.90.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 213.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 32,277 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,890.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 617,647 shares of company stock valued at $636,570 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 98,600 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the third quarter valued at $896,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 60,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics (Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReWalk Robotics (RWLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.