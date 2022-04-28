RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Update

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a growth of 291.1% from the March 31st total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.
RGC Resources stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $173.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of -0.34.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RGC Resources Company Profile
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
