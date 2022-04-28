RH (NYSE:RH) Director Hilary K. Krane Sells 138 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.64, for a total transaction of $44,110.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RH opened at $340.51 on Thursday. RH has a 12 month low of $313.85 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in RH by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in RH by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in RH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at $266,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

