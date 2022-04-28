RH (NYSE:RH) Director Hilary K. Krane Sells 138 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.64, for a total transaction of $44,110.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of RH opened at $340.51 on Thursday. RH has a 12 month low of $313.85 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in RH by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in RH by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in RH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at $266,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
RH Company Profile (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RH (RH)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.