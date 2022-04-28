RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Eri Chaya Sells 17,150 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,086.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,163,004.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Eri Chaya also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 31st, Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50.
Shares of RH opened at $340.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.89. RH has a 1-year low of $313.85 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35.
RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
RH Company Profile (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
