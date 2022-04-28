RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Eri Chaya Sells 17,150 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,086.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,163,004.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eri Chaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50.

Shares of RH opened at $340.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.89. RH has a 1-year low of $313.85 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

