Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 676.43 ($8.62).

RMV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.43) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 630 ($8.03) to GBX 610 ($7.77) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.05) to GBX 740 ($9.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 610.20 ($7.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 641.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 688. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 557.40 ($7.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($10.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.36), for a total value of £15,173.28 ($19,338.87).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

