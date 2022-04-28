Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $695.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTMVY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.41) to GBX 650 ($8.28) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rightmove in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

RTMVY opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.1104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

