RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $458.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) to report sales of $458.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.00 million and the lowest is $454.54 million. RingCentral reported sales of $352.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNG. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.57.

RNG stock opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $83.65 and a 12-month high of $327.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 46,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

