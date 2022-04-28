RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Lowered to C$27.50 at National Bank Financial

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIOCF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$26.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

