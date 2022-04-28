Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.75 Billion

Brokerages predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.81 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $6.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $22.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.75 billion to $23.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.38 billion to $23.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.07). Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:RAD opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Rite Aid has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $362.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.
Rite Aid Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rite Aid (RAD)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.