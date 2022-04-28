RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 352.4% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RMI opened at $16.91 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

