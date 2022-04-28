Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC) Short Interest Up 182.5% in April

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 182.5% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,916,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,276,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Riverview Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83. Riverview Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-focused enterprises comprising e-commerce, energy services and renewables, and insurance and financial services sectors.

