Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Buys 22,800 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,877,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,427,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Jay Farner bought 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jay Farner purchased 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,876.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Jay Farner purchased 21,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jay Farner purchased 20,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $199,056.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Jay Farner purchased 20,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,346.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Jay Farner purchased 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner purchased 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner acquired 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00.

RKT opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Rocket Companies by 35.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

