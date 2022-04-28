Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 21,700 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,832,407 shares in the company, valued at $16,876,468.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jay Farner acquired 22,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $199,876.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Jay Farner purchased 21,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jay Farner purchased 20,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $199,056.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Jay Farner purchased 20,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $199,346.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Jay Farner acquired 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner acquired 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner acquired 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00.

RKT opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

RKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 35.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

