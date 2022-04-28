Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Brian J. Blaser bought 47,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $197,181.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $47,973.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $100,074. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rockley Photonics by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RKLY opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Rockley Photonics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $386.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -0.22.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

