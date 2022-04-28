Rocky Brands (RCKY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $169.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.11 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rocky Brands to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $285.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.73. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocky Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 971.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands (Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.