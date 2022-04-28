Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ROG stock opened at $272.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.56. Rogers has a 1 year low of $172.84 and a 1 year high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.45.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.30 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Rogers by 272.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers by 45.2% in the first quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

