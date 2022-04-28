Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Matthew Gline Sells 8,509 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $32,674.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,404,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,080.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Gline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Matthew Gline sold 33,686 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $163,040.24.

On Friday, March 25th, Matthew Gline sold 35,386 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $179,053.16.

On Friday, March 18th, Matthew Gline sold 82,006 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $420,690.78.

On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48.

ROIV opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,585,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $11,694,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,703,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,967,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

