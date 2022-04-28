Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Eric Venker Sells 5,107 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) COO Eric Venker sold 5,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $19,610.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,269,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Eric Venker sold 19,336 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $93,586.24.

On Friday, March 25th, Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $16.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

