Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Roper Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.73. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.90 EPS.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $474.69 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $417.54 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 42,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.