Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Get Rose Hill Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ROSEU opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Rose Hill Acquisition has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rose Hill Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rose Hill Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.