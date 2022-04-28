Roth Capital Raises HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Price Target to $38.75

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Roth Capital from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 483.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.