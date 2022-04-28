Roth Capital Trims Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Target Price to $15.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
VKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.
Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.67. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Viking Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.