Roth Capital Trims Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Target Price to $15.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.67. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

