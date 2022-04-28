Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG) Short Interest Down 65.2% in April

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Roth CH Acquisition IV has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

