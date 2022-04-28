Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €95.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €95.00 ($102.15) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 217.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($57.20) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €110.39 ($118.70).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €29.90 ($32.15) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €30.67 ($32.98) and a twelve month high of €141.95 ($152.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is €41.18 and its 200 day moving average is €76.30. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

