Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $220.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.38.
NYSE:BA traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850,946. Boeing has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.72 and a 200-day moving average of $201.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40.
In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,971 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $1,697,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
