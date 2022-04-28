Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 190” Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 190 ($2.42) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock’s current price.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.44) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 239.50 ($3.05).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 148.30 ($1.89) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 160.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 183.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.80).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.