Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 3,400 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,400 ($43.33) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($42.06) price target on Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($43.33) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) price target on Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($58.63) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,915 ($49.90).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,592 ($45.78) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,511.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,755.65. The stock has a market cap of £92.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($55.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($48.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($25,410.15). Also, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($47.96) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($191,842.98). Insiders have purchased 4,523 shares of company stock worth $17,057,272 in the last ninety days.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

