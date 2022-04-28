Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post earnings of ($4.65) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.02) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $61.45 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after buying an additional 331,519 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 189,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

