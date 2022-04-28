Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post earnings of ($4.65) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RCL opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

