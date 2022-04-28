Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $2,315,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936 over the last ninety days. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,715,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 408,117 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $9,739,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 596,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,785,000 after purchasing an additional 159,681 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

