RPC (NYSE:RES) Upgraded to Accumulate at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an underperform rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

RES opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15. RPC has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.78 and a beta of 1.60.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775 in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 48.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in RPC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in RPC by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RPC by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

