Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 63.93%. On average, analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $264,948.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 239,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,103,323.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RWAY shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

