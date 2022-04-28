Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Rush Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 66.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of RUSHA opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,722,000 after purchasing an additional 136,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 882.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,173 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 59,670 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 531,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,590,000 after acquiring an additional 39,573 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 30,394 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Enterprises (Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.