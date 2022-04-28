RxSight (RXST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. RxSight has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. On average, analysts expect RxSight to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:RXST opened at $11.69 on Thursday. RxSight has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71.
RXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RxSight in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.
RxSight Company Profile (Get Rating)
RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
