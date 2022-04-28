Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sachem Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Sachem Capital has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $6.55.

Sachem Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:SACH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 40.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sachem Capital by 245.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

